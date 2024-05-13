Cane to hang Test boots this year

Sam Cane

Almost 12 years since making his All Blacks debut, Rugby World Cup winner and two-time Super Rugby champion Sam Cane has made the decision to bow out of the Test arena at the end of this season.

From his 95 Tests, he played 27 as captain, and the 32-year-old has decided to focus on spending more time with family and sign a long-term contract with Suntory Goliath in Tokyo.

Cane will return home at the end of the current Japanese club season where he is on sabbatical and is eligible to be selected for the All Blacks this year, giving him the chance to become the team’s 13th Test centurion.

He says he loves the team and he just wants to see the All Blacks do well.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson says after discussing at length with Cane, he fully understand the reasons behind his decision and support him.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson also acknowledges Cane’s contribution so far and says he looks forward to welcoming him home later this month.