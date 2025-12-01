Byrne welcomes Nations Cup timing ahead of 2027 World Cup

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says Fiji’s preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup remain firmly on course despite the release of the pool draw, emphasising that the long-term strategy is unchanged.

With a demanding campaign ahead and a World Cup format that will likely pit Fiji against top-tier opponents early in the knockout rounds, Byrne believes next year’s Nations Cup could not be better timed.

He says the tournament will offer Fiji rare and valuable match-ups against northern hemisphere sides they seldom face, giving the Flying Fijians a clearer gauge of what awaits them in Australia.

“Plans don’t change. We’ve got a big year coming up in the Nations Cup,” Byrne said, noting that the confirmed World Cup pool only reinforces the importance of Fiji’s 2025 fixtures.

He explained that, based on the structure of the World Cup, Fiji’s most likely quarterfinal opponents will come from the Six Nations, France, Scotland, or Ireland depending on how pool and Round of 16 results unfold. Byrne added that the Nations Cup offers a crucial opportunity to analyse those teams in real time, rather than relying on limited past encounters.

“Obviously they get a chance to look at us, but more importantly, we get a chance to look at opposition that we don’t get a lot of chances to play.”

With Fiji set for one of their most strategically aligned build-ups in recent years, Byrne remains confident the team will enter 2027 with the tools, exposure, and preparation needed to compete deep into the tournament.

