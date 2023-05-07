Byrne impressed with Rakuro

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne’s faith in young Taniela Rakuro is not going unnoticed with the Nadroga man delivering when given a chance to play.

Yesterday Rakuro scored a double which brings his tally to four this season.

Byrne says sometimes the enthusiasm of youth makes up for lack of experience as the youngster was against former All Blacks winger Julian Savea who played his 150th Super Rugby match in Suva.

The Drua coach says when you have a player like Rakuro who loves running and playing, he needs to be given some room.

“He scored a pretty good try, I don’t know how he got through but he might have got pushed through by a couple of big props but he squeezed out the other end and scored a great try so he’ll say that he leg drove that for five meters but he’s a good young kid and it’s exciting to watch him play.”

The Fijian Drua have another four games to play in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

They’ll play Force next Friday followed by the Waratahs then the last two home games against Moana Pasifika in Lautoka and Reds in Suva.