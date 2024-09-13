Byrne commends Tabuavou

Inia Tabuavou [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has praised young centre Inia Tabuavou for his solid performance since making his debut against the All Blacks.

Byrne highlighted Tabuavou’s seamless integration into the national team, where he’s benefiting from the presence of some of his future Fijian Drua teammates.

He believes this support has helped the young player relax and enjoy his time with the squad.

“I think he sort of came into that role and did well. He’s a young player enjoying his first stint with the Flying Fijians, and being around some of his Drua teammates has helped him feel more relaxed.”

However, Byrne acknowledged that there are still areas where Tabuavou can improve, particularly in his defensive aggression and line speed.

The Flying Fijians will face USA in the first semi-final clash of the Pacific Nations Cup at 10.05 pm tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on FBC Sports.