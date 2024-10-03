Burns appreciates support for children with disabilities

Former Fijiana rep Lailanie Burnes says seeing parents and family members of children with disability turn up to the Central Eastern Council of Special and Inclusive Educators Games is very encouraging.

Burnes, the event’s chief guest, highlighted the significance of having loved ones present for children with disabilities.

She notes that the presence of family and friends can greatly enhance the children’s confidence and support their development.

Burnes extended her gratitude to everyone who showed up to support the children and urged the public to come out in large numbers for day two of the event to show their support

“To be able to have the support of family members and friends to cheer on the children and get behind them, it shows encouragement to the kids and builds their confidence.”

The event started yesterday at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva and will conclude today.