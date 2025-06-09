Buna thankful for 7s opportunity

[file photo]

Vodafone Fijiana XV winger Atelaite Buna is expected to make her debut in the 7s code when the Fiji Airways Women’s 7s side competes at the Dubai 7s next weekend.

The former Jasper Williams High School sprinter has been making a name for herself in 15s over the past three years.

She was named the 2024 Rookie of the Year for the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s, making herself one of the most valuable players in the national 7s squad.

“My journey in switching to 7s has been very tough because 7s is all about fitness. And secondly, I just returned from an injury after being away for a few months, and I am happy for this opportunity.”

She adds that she is grateful for the opportunity to represent the country once again, and vows to always do her best on the field.

The side left for Duba this morning.

