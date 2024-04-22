Buna hopes for the best

Atelaite Buna

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua’s find of the season, Atelaite Buna, is confident they can work hard again and deliver the result in the 2024 Buildcorp Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final in Brisbane on Sunday.

Buna who scored a hat-trick in the semi-final against Western Force says they have to do it again against Waratahs who are the favorites.

She says they’re inspired by their coaching team who left their families, especially in overseas, to come and spend time with them.

Article continues after advertisement

The star fullback has scored five tries in three outings for the Drua and will be closely watched this weekend by the Waratahs.



Atelaite Buna [right] after their semi-final win

Captain Karalaini Naisewa is also hoping their fans in Australia will back them again in Brisbane on Sunday.



Fijian Drua women celebrate with Atelaite Buna after her winning try

The Super Rugby Women’s final will kick off at 4pm on Sunday and you can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua men take on Moana Pasifika in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday in Lautoka at 2:05pm.