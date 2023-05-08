Brumbies move to second

The Brumbies have moved to second on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific table.
This follows their 33-26 win over the Rebels yesterday.
Noah Lolesio has sent a message to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and five-eighth rival Carter Gordon as he helped the Brumbies to a thrilling win.
Article continues after advertisement
33-26 Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
A win by the Rebels would’ve pushed the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua out from the top eight.
This Friday the Drua tackles Western Force at 9:35pm.
You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.
Advertisement