Brumbies move to second

The Brumbies have moved to second on the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific table.

This follows their 33-26 win over the Rebels yesterday.

Noah Lolesio has sent a message to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones and five-eighth rival Carter Gordon as he helped the Brumbies to a thrilling win.

33-26 Super Rugby Pacific victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

A win by the Rebels would’ve pushed the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua out from the top eight.

This Friday the Drua tackles Western Force at 9:35pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.