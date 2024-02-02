Boshier, Poihipi to captain first pre-season match

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs/ Facebook]

The Gallagher Chiefs have picked their team for their first pre-season rugby match against the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in Tokyo this Sunday.

The game is part of the Cross Border Rugby series, and each team can have 28 players with five extra substitutes. This extended format allows teams to try out different combinations and make sure all players get enough practice before the DHL Super Rugby Pacific season starts in three weeks.

Kaylum Boshier and Rameka Poihipi, recently announced as vice-captains for the season, will take on their roles this weekend since Luke Jacobson is on leave with the All Blacks. Xavier Roe and Quinn Tupaea will also play after missing the 2023 season due to injuries.

This match is a big opportunity for some players like Tana Tahukaraina, Josh Jacomb, Millenium Sanerivi, Wallace Sititi, Tevita Ofa, Cody Nordstrom, and Riley Hohepa. They will be wearing the Gallagher Chiefs jersey for the first time in this game.

The match starts at 6:30 pm NZT.