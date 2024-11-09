Army ready for game day

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) during their 2024 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Church Service [Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The Army rugby team is unfazed by Police’s winning momentum and is fully focused on snatching victory from the reigning champs in the rugby match.

This will conclude the week-long Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl this afternoon.

Army Rugby Manager Tupou Colati understands that the team from Nasova is in high spirits but says they will focus on doing their best to claim the coveted title.

Colati adds that they have put in the work in terms of preparation and look forward to bringing home the win.

“We are also here to win, we have prepared well in all aspects as we countdown to go up against Police Blues, all we have on our mind is winning.”

He adds they will also be counting on supporters to come out in numbers today to cheer them on to victory.

The Over 40s will compete at 12pm at Bidesi Park, Development starts at 11am.

The Servicewomen will meet at 1pm at the Stadium before the main game starts at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action of the main game on FBC Sports.