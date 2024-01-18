All Stars goes down in opener

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/ Facebook]
The NZ 7s Development team defeated the Ambassador All Stars 24-14 in their opening match at the McDonald Fiji Coral Coast 7s.
It went down toe-to-toe as both sides displayed exceptional skills and talents.
New Zealand’s development led the anticipated All-Stars team 19-0 at halftime.
The Ambassadors All-Stars came striking in the second half but weren’t able to contain the young Kiwis.
In other games this morning, in the women’s division, Manly Mermaids fell 0-28 to Fresh’et Navy, Mount Masada outclassed Pacidic Nomads 53-12, Seahawks won 36-5 against Ba Originals.
Kadavu defeated Eastern Drifters 14-0, Ezers made a statement, winning 37-7 against the Lilian Amazons.
Dominion Brothers defeated Japan SDS U18 22-17 in the youth category.
Barbarians fell 5-27 to Ba Originals, Southland Broncos won 21-19, Tubarua Highlanders confidently won their first match 38-0, while Pacific Nomads registered a 12-7 win against Navala.