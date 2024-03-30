50th for Lomani

Frank Lomai [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani will be marking his 50th appearance in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Waratahs this afternoon.

It’s going to be a memorable moment for Lomani, playing in front of his home crowd.

The Savusavu lad says he just cannot wait to step onto the field and get the job done better than they did last week.

“We’ve never won against the Western Force so our getting a first win will be massive for us and we are also aiming for a home quarter-final and winning games will help us contribute to that. We know they played really well last week but that’s not going to stop us from getting the job done.”

Lomani adds he is also looking forward to locking horns with Western Force Captain Nic White tomorrow.

The Fijian Drua host the Western Force tomorrow at 1:05pm at Churchill Park, followed by the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s Super W clash at 3:35pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.