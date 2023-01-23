There’s history to chase: Dolphins recruit Gildart

Dolphins recruit Oliver Gildart will be entering his second season in the NRL and is out to impress coach Wayne Bennett.

Bennett has a puzzling task on his hands when it comes to selecting his starting backs with Round 1 fast approaching.

Sharing how his training was going, Gildart told Australian media prior to the Christmas break that he was enjoying the new environment since starting with the Dolphins and getting to know his teammates during their pre-season preparations.

He says the Dolphins is probably one of the teams he’s seen as players gelled in straight off the blocks and their main topic of conversation is creating history with the club.

Gildart spent the majority of last season with Wests Tigers where he played eight games before heading to the Roosters.

Prior to this, he was with the Wigan Warriors where he won two Super League titles and the World Club Challenge.

[Source: NRL.com]