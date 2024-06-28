Tax incentive extended to FNRL

Businesses are being encouraged to take advantage of the government’s tax incentive on sports.

Government today revealed that a 200% deduction will be allowable for donations over $10,000 towards the 2031 Pacific Games.

One of the sporting organizations that will greatly benefit is the Fiji National Rugby League.

Similar to the tax incentive provided to Fijian Drua, a 13-year tax holiday, duty concessions on imported sports equipment and 200% tax deduction will be extended to FNRL.