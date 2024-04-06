SJ masterclass leads Warriors to victory in Roger's 200th

[Source: NRL]

Shaun Johnson put on an attacking clinic as the Warriors thumped the Rabbitohs 34-4 in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s 200th NRL game, playing a direct role in four of his side’s six tries.

Aside from a brief period at the beginning of the contest at Accor Stadium on Saturday, it was a completely dominant performance from the Warriors which included sending Tuivasa-Sheck over for a try in the second half as he brought up his latest milestone.

As well as Johnson, who set up his side’s first two tries with crisp flat passes close to the line and then scored the next two by backing up line breaks from teammates, several players stood out with strong performances.

Article continues after advertisement

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was excellent in his injury return at fullback, Wayde Egan was at his crafty best at dummy-half, while in the centres Rocco Berry dominated his match-up with Jack Wighton.

An early teething issue saw a breakdown on the new-look right edge – which saw Tuivasa-Sheck switch from left centre to right wing prior to kick-off – which allowed the Rabbitohs first points through Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson, but that was to be the end of the South Sydney joy.

That same side of the field for the Warriors got it just right minutes later when Johnson sent Berry over with a flat ball from close range.

After a long period of dominating field position but not scoring points, the floodgates opened for the visitors in the final six minutes of the half.

Johnson sent Jackson Ford through for his third try in five games, before getting in on the action himself after backing up a Nicoll-Klokstad line break, with his third conversion making it 18-4 at the break.

In the second half SJ did it again with another support run, this time off Te Maire Martin’s break, before RTS squeezed over in the corner for the most cheered try of the day.

Martin then got over in his first NRL game of the year before the Warriors put on a late defensive stand to cap off a huge win.