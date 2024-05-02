Fiji's economic growth projected to slow to 2.5%

[File Photo]

Fiji’s economic outlook is expected to shift from the high growth experienced last year to a slower pace, falling below the historical trend at 2.5 percent this year.

This has been highlighted by Westpac Senior Economist Shamal Chand in the Fiji Quarterly Economic Update.

Chand says factors such as increased inflation, high outward migration, and subdued growth in trading partner economies are anticipated to pose considerable challenges to domestic demand.

However, Chand says there are signs of resilience, notably from rising visitor arrivals and remittance inflows, offering some support amidst these challenges to the outlook.

He adds the investment landscape presents a mixed picture, with encouraging signs of optimism from notable increase in domestic cement and domestic credit.

However, Chand says there is some concern due to a slight decline in new investment lending to private individuals as well as the building and construction sector, reflecting cautious sentiments.

Economic growth among some of Fiji’s major trading partners is expected to moderate such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India and the Eurozone, followed by a potential rebound next year as central banks consider easing monetary policy as inflation falls to the target range.

Chand says Fiji’s tourism sector achieved full recovery in 2023, marked by a record number of visitor arrivals and increased earnings.

Despite initial concerns about a slowdown in source markets like Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, Chand states the tourism sector has been surprisingly resilient coming into the first quarter of 2024 with a significant increase in visitor numbers.

Domestically, he highlights that since July 2023 rising prices attributed to VAT rate hikes, high global shipping costs rising commodity prices and recent floods, pose some challenges.

Headline inflation in Fiji is expected to remain elevated for the first half of 2024 before it starts trending downward in the later half of the year.

Chand says Fiji’s financial system remains stable, indicated by healthy and adequate foreign reserves and liquidity levels.

On the fiscal side, in the first half of the 2023-24 financial year, Fiji Government experienced a net deficit of $114.9 million, amounting to -0.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product compared to the budgeted net deficit of -5.6 percent.

Chand says government debt stood at over $10b or 75.9 percent of GDP as of January 2024, which is projected at 78.6 percent of GDP by fiscal year-end.

He adds that Fiji’s economic outlook for 2024 holds promise amidst potential headwinds.

Chand says as Fiji enters peak tourism, a potential drop in Australian visitors, lack of investment into accommodation alongside domestic risks like natural disasters and continued labour migration could hinder the medium-term growth outlook.