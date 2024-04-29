Foundation advocates for school-based counselling

[File Photo]

Addressing student’s emotional and mental well-being is crucial.

This, according to Counsellor and Founder of the Healing Hands Foundation Mohenesh Singh.

He emphasizes that while academic success holds importance, society also requires critical thinkers and more professional counselling opportunities.

Singh highlights reports of issues involving young educators, stressing the necessity for proper counselling therapy implementations for young clients.

He notes that school-based counselling provides emotional support to students facing challenges at home, school or within themselves.



By tackling personal issues and fostering self-awareness, counselling intervention programs empower students to develop resilience, enhance decision-making abilities and establish healthy relationships.

Singh states that the Foundation offers male counselling, creating opportunities for men to discuss their problems with professional counsellors.

Acknowledging that male clients are often reluctant to seek counselling, Singh notes that they tend to keep their issues to themselves, leading to further harm.

The Healing Hands Foundation offers men a safe and confidential space to explore their emotions, thoughts and behaviours.

This initiative aids in addressing concerns like anxiety, depression, trauma or relationship issues from a neutral and non-judgmental perspective.

Through counselling, male students can gain a deeper understanding of themselves, their behaviour patterns and their relationship with the world around them.

Singh says that therapy goals can be tailored to meet individual needs, allowing male clients to gain insight, develop coping strategies and build resilience.

Counsellors play a crucial role in helping male students develop a greater sense of empowerment, self-compassion and overall well-being.