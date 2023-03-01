Sivo extends stay with Eels

Maika Sivo

Eels winger Maika Sivo will stay with the club for another two years after signing a contract extension today.

The contract extension will see him stay with Parramatta until the end of 2025.

Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill says they’re glad that Sivo has extended his time with the club and they are looking forward to celebrating more milestones together.

He adds the Fiji Bati star is among only a handful of players in the NRL that can bring the crowd to its feet during a match.

In Parradise! Maika Sivo has extended his contract with @TheParraEels until the end of 2025

The Fijian flyer has been one of the team’s top try-scorers since joining in 2019, with a record 67 tries in 83 appearances.

He will be in action for the Eels tomorrow night in the NRL opener along with Waqa Blake and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

The Eels takes on the Storm at 9pm.