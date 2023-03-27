Sivo cited for Dangerous Tackle

Maika Sivo. [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo has been cited for a Grade 1 Dangerous Tackle by the Match Review Committee.

Sivo faces a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea for his Dangerous Contact offence.

On the same note, Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has been cited by the Match Review Committee for two incidents and could face up to three weeks on the sideline for a Grade 2 Dangerous Contact charge.

The 30-year-old, who was sin-binned for the 48th-minute incident involving Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings, faces a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea or three weeks if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

Round five of the NRL starts on Thursday night at 9 with the Roosters taking on the Eels.