Silktails fall short again

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered another defeat in the Jersey Flegg Cup Competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

They were narrowly defeated 14-18 by the defending champions, the Bulldogs in round 17.

Despite their best efforts, they fell short against their determined opponents.

The team will return to the drawing board, hoping to secure their first victory of the season against the Storm next weekend.

The two teams will clash at Prince Charles Park.