Rugby League

Rusty Roosters survive scare against Warriors

NRL
July 25, 2020 4:01 pm

The Sydney Roosters overcame an uncharacteristically sluggish performance to claim a scrappy 18-10 win over a gallant New Zealand Warriors at Central Coast Stadium.

Trailing 10-6 at half-time and in danger of being on the embarrassing end of the biggest upset of the season, the Roosters scored two tries in the second half to notch their seventh win and re-join the top four.

The Warriors had Roosters coach Trent Robinson sweating at the break but the Warriors spent most of the second half defending their line.

Article continues after advertisement

The Tricolours received an early surprise after Warriors winger Ken Maumalo opened the scoring with a try from a Blake Green cross-kick in the fourth minute. Adam Pompey converted for a 6-0 lead.

The Warriors continually forced the premiers into uncharacteristic errors and maintained the upper hand until Sitili Tupouniua, a late call-up for injured back-rower Boyd Cordner, crossed for the Roosters’ first try 22 minutes into the game. Kyle Flanagan locked it up at 6-6.

But the Warriors had the final say of the half, with Eliesa Katoa barging over for a try in the 38th minute. Pompey hooked the conversion attempt but the Warriors were well placed to cause the upset of the season with a 10-6 lead at the break.

The Roosters hit the front for the first time when Luke Keary regathered his own grubber to score beside the posts 10 minutes into the second half.

Centre Joseph Manu powered his way over in the 70th minute and Flanagan’s clutch conversion provided added breathing room.

