QVS retains Tanoa, RKS keeps Bati Shield

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League/Facebook]

Defending Vodafone Trophy champion Queen Victoria School dominated the Tanoa Challenge of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South Eastern Zone competition.

QVS Knights brushed aside Sukuna Titans 36-6 in the Under-19 clash.

Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels were also on the same page, thumping Dudley Storm 68-0 in the Bati Shield.

Article continues after advertisement

In other U19 matches, Naitasiri Warriors thrashed Nabua Broncos 34-6 while Nasinu Panthers edged Marost Storms 10-6.

Namosi Warriors won by default against Wainimala Warriors who did not turn up to the competition.

In the Western Zone, Ba Pro Dragons beat Ratu Navula Eagles 18-8 to retain the Volau Trophy.

The FSSRL competition continues next Saturday.