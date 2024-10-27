Promotion hopes alive for Bati

The Fiji Bati will now hope that the Cook Islands beat Papua New Guinea next weekend for a chance to play in the Pacific Cup next season.

This is after the Bati thumped Cook Islands 56-6 in Suva last night to keep their hopes of earning promotion to the Pacific Cup alive.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati ran in 10 tries to record a stunning win on home soil.

After going down to Papua New Guinea in week one of the Pacific Bowl, the Bati was in must-win territory and rose to the occasion, with veteran centre Michael Jennings providing three tries and Rabbitohs second-rower Taane Milne dominating up front with a 230-metre haul.

However, Fiji will now rely on the Cook Islands to topple the Kumuls next week in order for them to finish as the Bowl’s top side, and that would qualify them to play-off against the third-ranked team from the Cup section in a promotion-relegation clash.

Last night Maika Sivo and Semi Valemei scored a double each while Sunia Turuva, Kitione Kautoga and Ben Nakubuwai added other tries.

Prop, Rua Ngatikaura, scored Cook Islands lone try.

Fiji will now serve as a nervous audience for next Sunday’s clash between PNG and Cook Islands in Port Moresby, and a Cook Islands victory of any type will see them through to the promotion-relegation clash.