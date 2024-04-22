Ponga out for months

[Source: Daily Telegraph]

Rugby league star and Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga will be sidelined for months.

This is after scans confirmed a foot injury following Sunday night’s loss to the Bulldogs.

The 2023 Dally M medallist suffered a long-term injury according to a statement released by Knights Director of Football Peter Parr today.

The statement says that unfortunately, at this stage it appears to be a long-term injury, with a return to play likely to be months rather than weeks.

The Newcastle star carried a hip pointer injury into the match but coach Adam O’Brien confirmed post-game that it was a foot issue that led to Ponga coming off in the 52nd minute at Accor Stadium.

[Source: NRL]