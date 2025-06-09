Police Rugby League 60% ready, 100% determined

Fiji Police Rugby League coach Sale Tubuna says the side is “about 60 percent ready” as they intensify preparations for next week’s highly anticipated Sukuna Bowl rugby league showdown against Army.

After six weeks of rebuilding with a mix of fresh faces and a few veterans, Tubuna admits the journey has been both challenging and rewarding.

Tubuna says despite the team still finding its rhythm, confidence remains strong as they look to reclaim a title last won three years ago.

“It’s always good to come with fresh ideas and a fresh approach. The preparation part is very important—to gauge where we are and where we’re heading to.”

The police league squad has undergone major changes this season, with most players transitioning from rugby union competitions like the Vanua Cup.

Seven players have joined camp from the West and two from the North, uniting under one badge and one mission.

Tubuna, who earlier this year guided the Police women’s team to victory in the FNRLW Championship, has now turned his attention to reviving the men’s side.

He says the strong family and institutional support surrounding the Sukuna Bowl adds extra motivation for the team to rise.

As the countdown continues, Police aim to lift intensity in their final week of training—determined to restore pride in blue when they meet their Defence Force rivals.

They meet at 1pm next Wednesday at Bidesi Park in Laucala Bay, Suva.

The Sukuna Bowl week begins next Monday to Friday featuring competitions across multiple sports.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer match next Thursday and the men’s and women’s rugby clashes on Friday, will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

