NRL Judiciary Report: Sivo facing three-game ban

Maika Sivo [left] faces three game ban [Source: news.com.au]

The Eels could be without star winger Maika Sivo for the opening three rounds of the season after he was charged with a Careless High Tackle in Sunday’s win over the Titans.

The shot on AJ Brimson was classified as a Grade 2 and because it is Sivo’s third and subsequent offence he faces a three-game ban with an early guilty plea.

Should Sivo challenge the charge and be found guilty at the panel he would miss four games.

Article continues after advertisement

The other player charged after Sunday’s games was Raiders youngster Ethan Strange, who faces a $1000 fine for a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw against the Cowboys.

Storm utility Tyran Wishart, Knights veteran Jacob Saifiti and Dolphins prospect Kurt Donoghue all face fines after being charged for offences in their respective games on Saturday.

Wishart and Saifiti were both cited for Grade 1 Dangerous Contact during their Pre-Season Challenge clash in Fiji, with Wishart looking at a fine of between $1000-$1500 depending on his plea and Saifiti facing a fine of between $1800-$2500 given it is his second such offence.

Donoghoe meanwhile was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Warriors hooker Freddy Lussick and will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea which becomes $1500 if he is instead found guilty at panel.

Roosters forward Tayson Fakaosi was charged for a Crusher Tackle on Rabbitohs halfback Jarrett Subloo. Fakaosi and faces a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea. If he chooses to contest the charge at judiciary and is unsuccessful that will increase to $2000.

Following the opening round of Pre-Season Challenge matches, Sea Eagles prop Toafofoa Sipley entered an early guilty plea to a Grade 2 Crusher Tackle charge in the Pre-Season Challenge and will miss the first three matches of the season.

Sipley was cited for the offence on Dominic Young, which resulted in the Roosters winger being sent to hospital as a precaution on Saturday, and will miss Manly’s clash against the Rabbitohs in Las Vegas as well as Rounds 2 and 3.

Warriors rookie Zyon Maiu’u was found guilty at the judiciary but was successful in having a Grade 2 Reckless High Tackle charge downgraded to a Grade 3 Careless High Tackle, resulting in a two-game ban.

The Rabbitohs, meanwhile, will be without star recruit Jack Wighton until Round 3 of the NRL Telstra Premiership while Raider Seb Kris and Rooster Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will return in Round 2.

Wighton was suspended for three games following Canberra’s elimination final loss to the Knights last season and will have the All Stars match counted as the first game of his ban.

He will then miss his new club South Sydney’s games against the Sea Eagles and Broncos before returning to face the Roosters in Round 3.

Waerea-Hargreaves was hit with two charges following the Roosters’ Riund 26 win over Wests Tigers – one for Dangerous Contact and one for Striking.

The veteran prop was permitted to count New Zealand’s Pacific Championship Tests in his ban and will also sit out the trip to Las Vegas when the Roosters face the Broncos.

Kris was also able to count Pacific Championship games as part of his five-game suspension for a Dangerous Throw against the Sharks in Round 27.

He missed the Raiders’ finals loss to the Knights and three Kiwi Tests and will complete his ban in Round 1 when the Green Machine travels to Newcastle.