Nasua is Silktails Player of the Year

Meli Nasua

Kaiviti Silktails forward Meli Nasua has been voted the team’s ‘Player of the Year’ in the 2022 NSWRL Ron Massey Cup competition.

The 20-year-old polled in six of 15 games to take out the Tabu Soro Medal, where points were awarded on a 3-2-1 basis to Silktails players across the 18-round competition.

He and winger-fullback Osea Natoga scored nine tries each to jointly win the ‘Try Scorer of the Year’ award.

The pair were equal fourth overall on the Ron Massey Cup tries list for 2022.

The team has spent the past two years based in Sydney to play in the NSWRL competition because of the COVID-19 protocols hindering international travel.

They are hoping to return to a regular home-and-away season in 2023.