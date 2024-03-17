Naiqama impressed with players despite loss

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails head coach is proud of his players’ performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs despite their 20-14 loss yesterday.

Head coach, Wes Naiqama asserts that the team achieved most of the things they planned to do during the match.

Naiqama says that work is still in progress for them.

“We completed 92% of what we planned and the message at halftime was to stick to the game plan which and we came away with it in the last 10-15 mins and yes crazy efforts from everyone ”

Naiqama says there are still some areas that they need to work on and will be dealing with that next week.

The Silktails will now regroup and refocus on their next task which is Dragons next weekend.