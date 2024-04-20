Marist U17 Storm edge Natabua Bulldogs

The Marist U17 Storm side came from behind to beat Natabua Bulldogs 22-20 in the semifinal of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Championship in Prince Charles Park.

Despite Marist Brothers High School starting strong with the first try, Natabua High School hit back in style.

They led 14-4 at the break.

In the second half, Marist Storm were a different beast as they managed to get a few tries to take the lead 18-14.

Natabua regathered the lead with a converted try as just minutes remained to full time.

While it looked like Natabua would advance to the final, a knock-on in their own half was capitalized by Marist as they ran in for the winning try.

In other semifinal results this morning, QVS Knights beat Nabua Broncos 14-8 in the Under-15 boys grade while Ba Methodist Saints drew 6-all against Sigatoka Methodist Saints.

Ba Methodist Saints will progress to the final on a technicality.

In the Pherrus Trophy girls competition, Wainimala Raiders beat Jasper Vikings 12-0 while Naitasiri Warriors defeated Ra High Roosters 22-14.

In the Under-19 grade, Nasinu Panthers will take on the Naitasiri Warriors at this hour before the Ra High Roosters and Ba Pro Dragons clash at 2:20pm.