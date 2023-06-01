Luai reveal struggles

Jarome Luai of the NSW Blues [Source: WWOS Nine]

A shattered Blues five-eighth Jarome Luai admits his side just didn’t own the big moments and let Queensland back into the game in their 26-18 loss in the State of Origin opener last night.

The Blues were on track for an epic comeback victory from 10-0 down, but let a late lead slip with Cameron Munster destroying NSW with a hand in two late tries in the last six minutes.

Luai told foxsports.com.au. they are disappointed with their performance, giving up the game with 10 minutes to go.

Luai admits he and halves partner Nathan Cleary struggled to give the side cohesion.

Game 2 of Origin is set for the 21st of this month at 10.05pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD channel.

[Source: Foxsport.com.au]