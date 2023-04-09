Kenny charged for High Tackle offence

[Source: NRL]

Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny has been charged with a Careless High Tackle offence after his side’s 44-12 win over Sea Eagles last night.

The tackle on Kelma Tuilagi has been deemed a Grade 1 offence by the Match Review Committee and carries a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Should Kenny contest the charge and be found guilty at the judiciary he would face a two-game ban.

Round six of the NRL continues tonight with the Titans taking on the Dragons at 6.05pm and the Knights battle the Warriors at 8.15pm.