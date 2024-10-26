Kativerata applauds dedication from new players

The Vodafone Fiji Bati team [Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata is excited about new players in the team making a name for themselves.

Kativerata says although the players are new to this level of competition, they have been working hard and honest in camp.

He says the Pacific Bowl Championship is more than just a competition, it is a ground for the Bati to ready themselves for the Rugby League World Cup.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati play the Cook Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 8pm.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula meets Cook Islands and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents at 4pm in the first match today.