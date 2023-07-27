Karawalevu signs with NSW Waratahs

Vuate Karawalevu [Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

Kaiviti Silktails player Vuate Karawalevu has signed with the New South Wales Waratahs for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Karawalevu became the first player in the club to secure a Top 30 NRL contract with the Roosters in 2021 after an impressive season with the Silktails.

Karawalevu initially played for the Silktails in the Ron Massey Cup competition before moving on to the Sydney Roosters’ Jersey Flegg competition.

He also had a stint with the Roosters feeder club, the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Cup last year.

In 2022, Karawalevu made his international debut for the Fiji Bati in the Rugby League World Cup match against Italy.