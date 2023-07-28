Johnston hat-trick helps Bunnies bounce back in Tamworth

[Source: NRL]

An Alex Johnston hattrick led the Rabbitohs to a gutsy 32-18 victory over the Wests Tigers in Tamworth on Friday night.

After a disappointing loss to the Broncos last week, South Sydney bounced back in style at Scully Park, with Johnston’s 12th career hat-trick cementing the lead which put the Rabbitohs back in the top eight.

Returning for his first game since Round 12, Latrell Mitchell also made his presence felt at fullback with 169 run metres and 11 tackle breaks in his 80-minute performance.

The Rabbitohs fired the first shot thanks to an Alex Johnston intercept, capitalising on a no-look pass from John Bateman and racing 70m down Scully Park to score in the opening minute.

The Tigers hit back in the ninth minute when Cody Walker fumbled a Luke Brooks kick in-goal and hooker Api Koroisau dived on the ball to score under the posts. Koroisau converted his own try to level the scores 6-6.

But the Rabbitohs kicked into gear midway through the first-half on the back of some nice lead-up work from Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell down the left-edge, setting up Isaiah Tass in the corner and Johnston for a double.

Come the 27th minute and halfback Lachlan Ilias put his stamp on the match with a deft kick to the right, which sat up perfectly for barnstorming backrower Keaon Koloamatangi to extend South Sydney’s lead 20-6.

The Wests Tigers rallied in defence in the back end of the first-half, with the Rabbitohs squandering several opportunities on the line but Jason Demetriou’s side still dominated field possession and held onto their 14-point lead at halftime.

After a rev up at half time, the Wests Tigers came out firing in the second term and thanks to some nice lead up work from fullback Jahream Bula and Koroisau before the hooker grubbered through for Isaiah Papali’i to score and reduce the deficit 20-12.

Tim Sheens’ side looked set to go back-to-back in the 54th minute but the Scully Park hill were brought to their feet when Mitchell won the footrace and laid on a superb trysaver.

But the Wests Tigers were on a roll and finally capitalised in the 57th minute with lock Fonua Pole running over three Rabbitohs defenders to put his side right back in the match with only two points the difference.

But Soth Sydney fans could breathe a sigh of relief when Johnston laid his third try in the left corner to cap a memorable night in the north-west.

A try to Cameron Murray in the 75th minute well and truly put the game to bed and the Rabbitohs climbed back to seventh position on the ladder after recording their 11th win of the season.