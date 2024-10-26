Jennings hat-trick for Bati

Michael Jennings silenced his critics and proved why Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata selected him in his Pacific Bowl Championship squad.

Jennings who has played for Australia and Tonga made his Bati debut last week and tonight scored his first hat-trick for Fiji as they thrashed Cook Islands 56-6.

The veteran showed why he’s one of those special players that played 300 NRL games.

Delahia Wigmore fired up his side when he put a shoulder in on Maika Sivo who lost the ball forward in the opening minute.

Our Bati didn’t complete their first two sets due to lose carries.

Hooker, Rua Ngatikaura, managed to get his team in front weaved his way through the traffic two meters out to score.

The Cook Islanders were then on the receiving end when NRL Premiership winner, Sunia Turuva, took two defenders over the line to score and the try was converted by Taane Milne.

Fiji then utilized their possession with strong carries and complete sets before Michael Jennings wrong footed Cooks center, Wigmore, to score his first try for the Bati.

After a quite game last week against Papua New Guinea, Viliame Kikau, came up with a big play in the 27th minute putting Jennings through a gap who then carved up the defense with some fancy footwork to register their third try.

Just before half time, the Bati scored again, this time it was Kitione Kautoga.

The try was a result of a great set that started from their own tryline.

Fiji Bati was leading 24-6 at halftime.

The first 10 minutes of the second half was evenly contested before Cowboys winger ,Semi Valemei, chased a Kurt Donoghoe kick, out jumped the Cooks winger and ran in to score between the sticks.

Nine minutes later, Jennings was in again for his third. Donoghoe decided to run the ball on the final play and floated a pass to Sivo who committed two defenders before releasing the pass to Jennings.

Prop Ben Nakubuwai got his name on the score sheet not too long after following anything touch of brilliance from halfback Donoghoe.

Eels winger, Maika Sivo, then scored two successive tries with Jennings having a hand in one of them.

Valemei also got a double as the tired Cook Island players couldn’t contain the Vodafone Fiji Bati in the last 10 minutes.

Cook Islands will play PNG Kumuls next week.