Izack inks new three-year deal

Two-time premiership winning Panther Izack Tago has signed a new three-year deal which will see the star centre remain at Penrith until the end of the 2028 season.

The news comes just two days before the 21-year-old is set to make his 50th NRL appearance against the Eels at BlueBet Stadium on Friday night.

Since making his debut for the Panthers in 2021, the Panthers junior has gone on to score 24 tries in 49 top-flight games, win two NRL premierships and appear in three Test matches for Samoa.

“I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the club. Even though I was already signed here for a couple of years, it’s great to lock in my future at my home club for another few years,” Tago said.

“Most of the team are Panthers juniors and we’ve all got a special relationship, so for me to stay here for as long as I can is something I’m excited about.”

Meanwhile, Bulldogs forward Max King has agreed to a new-deal which will see the 26-year-old remain at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The news comes after the club announced the signing of former Rabbitoh and Rooster Daniel Suluka-Fifita and former Kiwi international Zane Tetevano .

Suluka-Fifita, 24, was granted a release by South Sydney from the final two years of his contract and heads to Belmore on a two-year deal.

While 33-year-old Tetavane joins the club after spending the last three years with Leeds in the Super League following a stint with the Panthers in 2020.

Storm flyer Sua Fa’alogo has signed a new deal that will see the fullback remain in Melbourne for the next five years.

The 20-year-old has been elevated to the top 30 list for the 2024 season after an impressive NRL and international debut last season where he represented Samoa.

The Roosters meanwhile have extended vice-captain Luke Keary until the end of the 2025 season ahead of their clash with the Broncos in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 32-year-old three-time premiership winner signed a one-year extension with the Roosters, where he has capped 142 games since joining the club in 2017.

“I’m really happy to extend with the Roosters for another year. I’m still motivated to keep getting better as a player and we’ve got a great crew here so I’m excited about what we can achieve over the next few years,” Keary said.

The news comes after Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves announced he join Hull KR in 2025 after retiring from the NRL in 2024 season.

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has signed a contract extension through to the end of 2025, which will be his 14th season in the NRL.

Reynolds played 231 games in 11 seasons at the Rabbitohs before joining Brisbane in 2023 and leading them to the grand final.

His career tally of 2254 points is fourth all time behind Cameron Smith, Hazem El Masri and Jarrod Croker.

“We all know what Reyno brings to our club – he is our leader and our general and he has made a huge impact in a short time here at the Broncos,” said head coach Kevin Walters.

“He has made a home here in Brisbane with his family, and our supporters have really adopted him as one of their own – Reyno is very much one of ‘us’ now here in the Sunshine State.”

Meanwhile, the Knights have extended young gun Fletcher Sharpe and put Fijian flyer Laitia Moceidreke on a full-time development deals.

Sharpe, 19, was already contracted with the Knights until 2025 but has signed a one-year extension until at least the end of 2026, along with an immediate promotion into the Club’s Top 30.

Meanwhile, after joining the club mid-season in 2023, 23-year-old Moceidreke has been elevated to a development contract.