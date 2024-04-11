Hopes high for Silktails to end winless streak

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are fully aware of the challenge posed by the unbeaten Penrith Panthers in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Despite hosting this weekend, they understand the need to elevate their game for this match.

Assistant Coach Timoci Duve says they’ve studied the Panthers thoroughly, pinpointing their strengths and working around it to try and counter the formidable side.

“Normal Panthers side, we’ve been watching some old footage of their previous games and we know they are going to be a threat, very much a threat in the middles and in the edges also and we are expecting them to be at their best when they play us on Saturday.”

Duve adds they also look forward to a big push from the home crowd who will definitely make a difference in their hunt for a first win.

The Silktails and Penrith Panthers will clash at 4pm on Saturday in round six of the competition.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC 2 channel.