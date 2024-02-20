Historic game a great initiative: Naiqama

Wes Naiqama says the historic NRL pre-season match between Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights is a great initiative for fans in the country. [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama says the historic NRL pre-season match between Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights is a great initiative for fans in the country.

The Storm will arrive into the country tonight.

Naiqama says this is a test run and hopefully more NRL games will be brought to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be great. We have been speaking with their manager and officials. They have included us in the week with their preparation.”

They have an open training session at Churchill Park tomorrow which is open to the public and there’s also a community engagement that they have asked us to be a part of with them and we have also been invited to their captains run.

He adds this is also a great time to meet with their staff and exchange ideas.

The Silktails will take on the FNRL Academy at 12:30pm as a curtain raiser before the Storm meet the Knights 3:45pm.