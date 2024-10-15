Hiku facing Pacific Champs ban over bizarre charge

Peta Hiku has been charged with making unnecessary contact with an injured player. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Peta Hiku is at risk of being banned for New Zealand’s entire Pacific Championships campaign over a bizarre charge from the Super League grand final.

The former NRL star was on Monday referred straight to the Super League judiciary, after he touched the arm of an injured player while checking on his welfare.

But Hiku has been shown no compassion over the act, charged with “making “unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured”.

If found guilty, the former Manly, Warriors and North Queensland back would be suspended for between three and five matches.

The ban would also be taken into the Pacific Championships, and rule Hiku out of the entire tournament for the Kiwis.

The Hull KR centre’s charge comes after he moved the shoulder of Wigan’s Junior Nsemba after the forward appeared to be knocked out in a tackle.

After being involved in the hit, Hiku appeared to briefly lift Nsemba’s shoulder to look at his face, before immediately calling for medical help.

Nsemba was taken from the field, but passed a HIA to later return.

New Zealand are already facing an availability crisis for the Pacific Championships, ahead of their first game against Australia on November 27 in Christchurch.

Shaun Johnson has been called out of retirement to replace the injured Jahrome Hughes, while Hiku had become the first call-up from the Super League since 2017.

Keano Kini, Casey McLean and Will Warbrick are among the uncapped backs already in the Kiwis’ squad.