Hat-trick for Bulikula star

Fiji Bulikula rep, Taina Naividi, scored a hat-trick for the Roosters in their 30-6 NRLW win over the Warriors.

It was a maiden hat-trick for the 24-year-old winger as she helped underpin the Sydney Roosters’ to begin their NRLW premiership defence.

The Fiji international scored all three of her tries in the first half off the back of cut-out passes from teammates Jasmin Strange and halfback Jocelyn Kelleher.

She also led her side in tackle breaks with 10.

The Roosters take on a Dragons outfit full of confidence at next week.

