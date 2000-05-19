FNRL U18's bond through brutal prep

Tevita Coladuadua

Fiji National Rugby League Under 18 squad member Tevita Coladuadua admits preparations for their upcoming showdown against the Tonga Schoolboys have been anything but easy.

Coladuadua says training under head coach Wise Kativerata has been the most intense experience of his young career.

He believes the demanding sessions are exactly what the team needs as they continue to push themselves to their physical and mental limits.

“It’s not easy training under Coach Kativerata; he only speaks once, and we have to listen and switch on; otherwise, we all just know what’s coming. But for us, I’ve noticed coming from different parts of Fiji and being part of this camp, we know there is unity, we all care for each other, the brotherhood and bond we’ve had is something I’m grateful for.”

He adds that while the sessions are tough, the shared struggle has forged strong bonds among the players.

For many of these players, like Coladuadua, this Test match isn’t just about national pride; it’s a shot at a professional contract and a way to give back to their families.

“When we started, we didn’t take discipline seriously, but after a few days together and with the intense training, I can tell that everyone here means business now, ready to take on Tonga this weekend. For me, I just want to be able to get a contract after this Test match – it’s what I’m here for and one way I can give back to my parents.”

The Test match against Tonga kicks off at 9 am this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match is a curtain raiser to the Kaiviti Silktails versus West Tigers game, which will be LIVE on FBC Sports at 12 pm.

