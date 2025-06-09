Fiji formalizes Pacific Rugby League Partnership commitment

ARL Commissioner Peter Beattie presents Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka with a jersey after the signing of the Pacific Rugby League Partnership in Parliament.[nrl.com]

In a landmark development strengthening sporting ties across the Pacific, Fiji has officially become a member of the Pacific Rugby League Partnership.

This significant step was formalized today when Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru signed the Statement of Intent at Fiji’s Parliament, signifying the nation’s commitment to fostering the growth of rugby league and collaboration across the region.

The Pacific Rugby League Partnership, a pioneering initiative, unites Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, and Tonga under a shared vision to elevate rugby league across the Pacific. Spearheaded by the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), the Australian Government, Pacific Governments, and the involved rugby federations, the partnership aims to nurture rugby league from grassroots levels to elite international competitions.

A visit by ARLC Commissioner Peter Beattie AC provided a critical platform to discuss Fiji’s priorities, ensuring that the nation’s needs and aspirations are integral to the partnership’s strategy.

This collaboration comes with substantial support, including a $250 million Australian Government investment earmarked for rugby league development across the Pacific. The broader $600 million commitment also backs Papua New Guinea’s entry into the National Rugby League (NRL) in 2028.

The partnership focuses on five key outcomes:

Reinforcing federations and clubs to build robust rugby structures

Establishing safe, inclusive community and school competitions

Promoting community cohesion, gender equality, and wider inclusion

Developing Pacific-led talent pathways to nurture local athletes

Creating sustainable programs for elite and international rugby league

For Fiji, these goals translate into enhanced opportunities for young talents and wider community engagement aimed at both boys and girls.

Commissioner Beattie emphasized that rugby league’s impact goes beyond just sport: it is a catalyst for health, wellbeing, and social connection.

By embedding rugby league firmly into schools and communities, the partnership seeks to foster happier, healthier, and more connected Pacific youth.

This initiative marks a forward-looking chapter for rugby league in Fiji and the Pacific at large, promising a future where sport serves not only as competition but as a meaningful agent for positive societal change.