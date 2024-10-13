Fiji Bati's special appearance boosts occasion

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Fiji Bati squad, who are currently preparing for the Pacific Bowl Championship made a special appearance at the youth graduation ceremony for the Forest Course, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Nukubalavu Village, Savusavu.

This appearance was part of their recent tour to the North, which they returned from yesterday.

In a statement, it was mentioned that the event was a significant occasion for the village and its young people, who were thrilled to meet their NRL heroes face-to-face.

The presence of the Fiji Bati players provided an enormous boost to the community, as the youth graduates were inspired by the team’s dedication, resilience and achievements on the international rugby league stage.

The team’s involvement demonstrated their support for youth development and community initiatives beyond the sports field.

This connection between our national team and the future leaders of our country is a powerful reminder of the impact sports can have in shaping and motivating our youth.

The Fiji National Rugby League and Vodafone Fiji Bati are proud to be part of such initiatives that encourage the growth of our communities and build lasting legacies.

This statement highlights the team’s involvement in the community and the positive impact on the youth, with a focus on the inspiration and motivation brought by the players.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls in Suva next Saturday and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.