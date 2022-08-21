Dragons down Titans

[Source: NRL]

Tautau Moga’s hat-trick helped the Dragons to a comfortable 46-26 victory over the Titans.

They scored 16 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes while a man down, following the sending off of Francis Molo.

St George Illawarra led by as much as 22-6 late in the first half, but didn’t pull away until late and were ahead by just four points when Molo was sent from the field for a high tackle on Patrick Herbert, which ruled the Titan out for the remainder of the game.

The Gold Coast meanwhile failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage in the closing exchanges, and in the end collapsed badly to leak three tries in that period.

In addition to Moga’s three, Jack Bird and Talatau Amone crossed for doubles, taking the latter’s personal tally to five in two games, following his own hat-trick a week earlier.