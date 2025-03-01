Defending champions Naitasiri off to strong start

Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL

Defending champions of the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League, Naitasiri Secondary School began their title defense with a 26-8 victory over Bua Secondary School in the eastern zone competition today.

Naitasiri Under-19 Rugby team Head Coach Rusiate Talebulamai said that this year was not going to be easy as they aimed to retain the trophy.

He explained that at the beginning of the year, they returned to basics, focused on bringing the team together, and aligned their efforts.

“They are feeling good. They know they have a lot of expectations this year. We came this morning. They have responsibilities to carry out. And we treated the first game as our final this morning.”

Talebulamai revealed that their primary challenge was financial, as they lacked sufficient support for players and training programs.

He also mentioned that training time was limited due to the school’s schedule, often restricted to an hour or less each afternoon.

“The key focus is to let God first in their lives and also in our program. Number two, one of the key aspects of our going together this year is discipline. We continue to emphasize students on the importance of discipline inside the classroom and also on the playing field.”

Talebulamai appealed to Naitasiri Secondary School supporters for continued support in the coming weeks.

