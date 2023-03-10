Casualty Ward: Cleary set for scans; Stone out for three

[Source: NRL]

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary will be assessed following Thursday night’s win over the Rabbitohs after injuring his ankle late in the first half.

Cleary handed the goal-kicking duties over to Stephen Crichton for the side’s second try as he limped off the field after he was clipped by teammate Brian To’o near a tackle.

Ivan Cleary said post-match the side’s Round 3 bye will come at a good time with Nathan among a few who copped some knocks in the match that will require a check-up on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dolphins recruit Ray Stone will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to bruising on the knee he suffered his ACL rupture with in 2022.

Stone fell awkwardly in a tackle against the Roosters last week and will be eased back into training given his recent history.

Dolphins teammate Herman Ese’ese (pectoral) will miss up to a month.

The Rabbitohs were without key forwards Jai Arrow (hamstring) and Tevita Tatola (head knock) for their clash with premiers Penrith on Thursday night.

At the Roosters, prop Matt Lodge has undergone surgery this week on a facial injury and faces up to six weeks on the sidelines. Fellow big man Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is also out as he continues to battle a back injury.

On a positive note, the Roosters welcome back Kiwi centre Joey Manu from a facial injury as they look to rebound from their shock loss to the Dolphins.

Titans playmaker Kieran Foran (corked knee) has been named to face the Dragons on Sunday after scan results came back better than expected.

Meanwhile, Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster will miss up to three weeks after undergoing surgery to fix a compound fracture of his finger in Round 1.

The Sharks will be without bench forward Jack Williams (head knock) but welcome Royce Hunt back from an elbow injury.

Panthers forward Scott Sorensen was ruled out of Thursday night’s Rabbitohs clash but will be available after the team’s bye in Round 4.

Newcastle will be without interchange forward Adam Elliott, who suffered a groin injury against the Warriors.

The Broncos have received a boost ahead of the Queensland derby with fullback Reece Walsh returning from a facial injury.

At the Warriors, forward Jazz Tevaga will make his comeback in NSW Cup against the Roosters on Saturday.

Tevaga missed the final five rounds of 2022 with a shoulder injury and his recovery from post-season surgery was hampered by a hernia operation.