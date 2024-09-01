Bennett plots Broncos downfall as Dolphins on cusp of finals

[Source: NRL]

A Wayne Bennett coaching masterclass has the Dolphins on the cusp of their first finals campaign while ending the play-off hopes of the Broncos with a record 40-6 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite having won just three of their previous 12 matches, the Dolphins can secure eighth place by beating Newcastle next weekend after the most important – and arguably the best – performance in the club’s short NRL history.

Bennett made a rash of late changes for the clash with the club he took to six premierships, but remarkably the players never trained in their new positions as he didn’t want the Broncos to find out.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth turned in his best performance of the season to score a brace of tries, while Jake Averillo, who switched from centre to five-eighth, scored two tries and produced two try assists.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow also finished with a double after moving from fullback to centre to accommodate the inclusion of Trai Fuller in the side, with halfback Isaiya Katoa shifting to the bench.

With the Dragons losing 44-40 to the Eels in the earlier match, the Dolphins are now eighth and the Hall of Famer is on the cusp of his 31st finals campaign in the past 34 seasons after coaching the Broncos, Dragons, Knights, Rabbitohs.

The 40-6 scoreline was the heaviest defeat inflicted on the Broncos by a rival Queensland team and has ended any hope of last year’s grand finalists making the finals.

The Dolphins showed their intent with a fast and physical opening to the match and they were rewarded when Farnworth put winger Jamayne Isaako over for the first try in the 14th minute.

Despite their early domination, the Dolphins were put to the test when veteran forward Felise Kaufusi was sinbinned for a high shot on Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds but they managed to score while a man short.

Jake Averillo, playing at five-eighth in his 100th NRL appearance, strolled over in the 21st minute after halfback Sullivan sent Tabuai-Fidow racing through a gap near the Brisbane line.

Brisbane forward Pat Carrigan scored his side’s only try in the 25th minute but the Dolphins hit back almost immediately through an intercept try by Tabuai-Fidow.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Broncos when Xavier Willison was sinbinned for a high shot on Ray Stone in the 31st minute.

The Dolphins took advantage of the extra man with Averillo putting Farnworth into space with an inside ball and then backing up on the outside to get his second try in the 35th minute.

The Broncos lost star centre Kotoni Staggs with a quad injury just before halftime and he was forced to watch as his side’s finals hopes evaporated against an impressive Dolphins outfit.

Averillo and Farnworth again combined for the Dolphins next try, but this time the English centre didn’t need support as he made an angled run from an inside pass.

Tabuai-Fidow got his second try when he slipped out of a tackle by Willison and Billy Walters to score in the 56th minute and Farnworth added further pain for the Broncos when he scored again in the 67th minute.