Bati and Kumuls final live on FBC Sports

[Source: Vodafone Fiji Bati/ Facebook]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has confirmed it’ll air the Pacific Championships Bowl final between the Vodafone Fiji Bati and Papua New Guinea Kumuls live.

Fans can watch the final LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel at 5pm.

Nothing was confirmed until yesterday whether the final will be aired live.

However, last night a deal was sealed with the broadcast rights holders.

The Bati has named its side for the final with Sunia Turuva ruled out and young Jason Qareqare.

Last week the Bati thrashed PNG 43-16.