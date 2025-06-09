Rewa defeats Nasinu in round four EPL clash

Rewa FC scored a dramatic late winner to defeat Nasinu FC 2–1 in their Round 4 clash of the Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park this yesterday.

Nasinu were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Ratu Nalewadonu was shown a red card for dangerous play.

Despite the setback, Nasinu took the lead when Bruce Hughes converted from the penalty spot to put his side ahead against the defending champions.

Rewa responded through substitute Epeli Valevou, who scored the equaliser to bring the Delta Tigers back into the contest.

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The drama continued deep into injury time when Rewa were awarded a penalty, and Patrick Joseph calmly converted from the spot to seal a 2–1 victory.

Nasinu put up a brave fight with ten men, but Rewa’s late penalty ensured the defending champions walked away with all three points.

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