Rapid Championship hailed a success

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation]

The Vodafone Fiji Rapid Chess Championship has been hailed a success after a great number of youngsters turned up for the competition in Nadi.

Chess Fiji General Secretary is proud of the emerging talent from the youngsters.

He adds that these exposures will boost the young players.

Provisional FIDE Master, Rudr Ravi Prasad, won the competition after a 7/7 win.

Navisheel Prasad and ex-Olympiad rep Prashil Prakash finished second and third respectively in the Open Division with a solid 5/7 each.

Luisa Corpuz, who tallied 3 wins, won The Women’s Division while Natadola Primary School’s Caterine Taleimaitoga finished in second place.

In the primary school division, Lionel Vaurasi of Yat Sen Primary School won while siblings Luis Corpuz of Gurukul Primary School of Lautoka and Paul Corpuz of Lautoka Zhong Hua Primary School finished second and third respectively with 3/7.

For the secondary school division, Yifan Xing secured the first position with 5/7, while fellow schoolmates Krish Sinha and Peter Ricardo of Swami Vivekananda College won the second and third prize with an equal score of 3.5/7.